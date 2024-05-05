Fire destroys two houses in Kuching

KUCHING (May 5): A house was destroyed while another was damaged in a fire at Jalan Patinggi Ali here earlier this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the call on the incident was received at 3.04am and firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“The fire involved two houses; where the first house was 90 per cent destroyed while the other was 50 per cent destroyed at the upper level.

“A motorcycle was also completely destroyed,” it said.

No casualties were reported from the incident as the house occupants managed to escape.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control at around 3.35am, and overhaul works were conducted to ensure that no remnants of fire were left at the scene.

The operation ended at 5.05am.

The cause of the fire and the total losses incurred are still being investigated.