Heritage, culture must be protected, says Tiong

SIBU (May 5): Heritage and culture such as sape music are priceless treasures that must be protected and preserved so they continue to be the pride of all, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister pointed out that these historical aspects are very important in the formation of a nation and national identity.

“The Sape Dayak Sibu Club (KSDS) finally has a venue to carry out activities, especially in preserving the traditional sape music of the Orang Ulu community.

“To ensure the survival of customs and culture of the nation, it is very important for us to cultivate interest and mobilise participation of young people, who are also inheritors of the nation,” he said while officiating at the launch of KSDS Centre here yesterday.

Tiong’s text-of-speech was read by Cr Paul Teo.

The Bintulu MP said planning and continuous efforts need to be mobilised so young people can feel the importance of inheriting and continuing the uniqueness and beauty of this culture and tradition.

He is confident that the deep interest and love of culture among young people will contribute to harmony and the spirit of belonging among the multi-racial society as well as inculcate mutual respect and unity through this cultural diversity.

In this regard, he hoped that the KSDS committee and members would continue to preserve and dignify the nation’s art, especially the sape, at a higher level.

Also present was KSDS chairman Anthony Abong.