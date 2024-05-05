Kuching’s Bidayuh community all set to host five key events for Gawai 2024

KUCHING (May 5): The Bidayuh community, the host of this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebration, has finalised the organisation of five main events for the grand occasion.

The Bidayuh Temenggong (Paramount Leader) for Kuching Division, Atok Dirop, says the five events are designated to showcase the culture and heritage of the community in Sarawak.

“The first to kick off is the Gawai Bazaar, a grand festival to be held at the Batu Kawa Township from May 16 to 26.

“There will be various open stalls to all communities, also offering opportunities for small entrepreneurs to generate income,” he said in an interview with Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) on Friday.

The second event would be the Gawai Carnival in Bau, from May 16 to 18, said Atok.

“Throughout the three days, there will be cultural performances and gong-playing.

“We will also hold a parade, which will cover from Dewan Suarah Bau to Lobuh Bau, on May 18. At the same time, all contingents will get to enjoy the delicacies sold by the stall vendors at Lobuh Bau,” he said.

The third event would be Serian Division Gawai Carnival in Siburan District, from June 6 to 8.

“We are adding a small twist to this because we are also organising the ‘Dayung Sangon’ (women) and ‘Dari Pogan’ (men) pageants, along with a gong-playing competition for the Bidayuh community from Serian, Padawan, Bau and Lundu areas,” he said.

Atok said the fourth event would be the state-level ‘Gawai Parade’, or ‘Niti Daun’, in Kuching on June 15, covering the route from Wisma Tun Jugah to Padang Merdeka.

“This parade will involve contingents representing various districts and divisions, as it has been for years. There will be decorated floats.”

The closing event, said Atok, would be the ‘Gawai Gala Dinner’ at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“I have been assigned to create an opening gimmick for the dinner, in which I will be using the drum or ‘sebang’.

“I hope that all five events would run smoothly,” he added.