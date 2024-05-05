Man injured in early morning accident in Kuching

KUCHING (May 5): A 41-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Dogan here earlier this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call on the incident was received at 3.24am, and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were rushed to the scene.

“The self-accident involved a car and a victim was trapped inside the vehicle.

“The firefighters had to break the back window of the car to extricate the victim,” it added.

Bomba said the victim was extricated from the vehicle and was handed over to the paramedics for further action.

After ensuring the road was safe for other road users, the firefighters ended the operation at 3.59am.