MBKS personnel wins SDNU Food Fair@Rumah Dayak karaoke challenge

KUCHING (May 5): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) personnel Genievie Lenya Singun outperformed all the other contestants of the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Food Fair@Rumah Dayak 2024’s karaoke challenge.

The 29-year-old, a diploma graduate from i-CATS University College, hails from Lachau near Sri Aman.

The karaoke event was not her first time on stage, as she was also the ‘Kumang’ (Princess) in the pageants staged here in 2013 and 2016.

“As far as singing is concerned, I placed second at a Bintulu TSC competition organised by popular local artiste Florence Lo.

“I am also the lead singer of a local band, KBC. Apart from singing, I also like cooking.

“Also, my family and friends always have always been my biggest supporters. They always accompany me in any competition,” said Lenya when interviewed on stage.

At second place was Hassan Lamat, 70, a former member of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Originally from Kampung Boyan but currently residing at Taman Sukma here, the ex-army man was just thrilled to be among the top finalists.

“I am a karaoke enthusiast, and I would do my best to not miss out on any local contest.

“I was never a winner, but thanks to SDNU, I’m now a runner up. I just love singing, and my thanks to the SDNU for giving me such an opportunity,” he smiled.

The third place went to Alissa Easterynna Cheryambang, a student of SMK St Mary here.

The 16-year-old girl is the daughter of Peter Sambang, a former Sarawak goalkeeper during the glorious era of ‘Ngap Sayot’, and Audrey Wilson, an executive committee (exco) member of SDNU.

The family lives in Kampung Siol Kandis here.

The karaoke challenge offered cash prizes of RM300, RM200 and RM100 to the respective Top 3 contestants.

The announcement of results of all competitions held in connection with the food fair, and also the presentation of prizes, took place today.

In the ‘tuak’ (Dayak traditional rice wine) competition, Sub-Insp (Rtd) Joseph Sandai Radin from Nanga Ngemah at Jagau in Kanowit pocketed RM350 for his winning entry, ‘Tuak Sandai’ and not only that, this variety would be sold at RM30 a bottle in the market.

The runners-up were Landon Gimong and Minah Jud, who received RM250 and RM150, respectively.

Landon, a member of SDNU Taman Boulder Built, named her wine ‘Dara Bajik Dikelala Kumang’, to be offered at RM20 a bottle; while the ‘tuak’ made by Minah, a SDNU Siol Kandis member, would be marketed at RM15 a bottle.

There were also lucky draw sessions.

The SDNU Food Fair@Rumah Dayak was launched on Friday night by SDNU president, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, and the ceremony was staged on the Rumah Dayak premises at Jalan Satok here.

Performing the closing ceremony was SDNU secretary Gerard Joseph, who represented Mawan at the event.