Miri MP: PTA members must work together to support children’s education

MIRI (May 5): Parent-teacher association (PTA) members must work as a team to ensure and support the children’s academic progress, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

In making this call during a meeting at SK St Columba here yesterday, the parliamentarian said through this three-way partnership – involving the school-children, parents and teachers – any collaborative effort could foster an environment conducive to supporting all students in their endeavours.

“It is only through such collaboration can we have ownership of the educational success of our youths and communities, in order to create this positive, long-lasting change and equity in Malaysian education,” he said.

During the meeting, Chiew also vowed to highlight and request for allocations meant to cover the upgrading and maintenance works on schools in his constituency, as well as introduce beneficial policies to enhance and ensure constant positive progress of the education system.

“We will propose and fight for a RM70,000 special allocation to government-aided schools here for improvement of infrastructures, including the toilets,” he added.

Later, Chiew presented an allocation of RM100,000 to SK St Columba, meant for upgrading works on the school’s hall.