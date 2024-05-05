National footballer Faisal Halim suffers acid attack at shopping mall in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim suffered an acid attack that is believed to have occurred at a shopping mall in the Klang Valley today.

This was confirmed by Selangor FC team manager Mahfizul Rusydin Abdul Rashid when contacted by Bernama.

“I can confirm that this incident happened. Insya-Allah, tonight we will issue an official statement but I cannot comment more than that,” he said.

Mahfizul Rusydin also declined to comment on the condition of the 26-year-old national footballer, who is fondly known as Mickey, as he did not have the details.

The incident had gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh posted on X, condemning the attack and urged police to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC posted on its official X account that they viewed the matter seriously and would cooperate with the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation to identify those involved in the incident.

“Sad to announce that Selangor FC player, Faisal Halim, became a victim of an acid attack.

“Selangor FC urges all supporters and football fans nationwide to pray for and give moral support to Faisal Halim and his family and to respect their privacy,” it added.

This is the second incident involving a national footballer after Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Akhyar Rashid suffered injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers in his housing area in Kuala Terengganu.

On Friday (May 3), Kuala Terengganu District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that a 25-year-old footballer was attacked when he got out of his car after returning from training at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium around 8.30 pm.

He said the victim was struck with an iron rod by two unidentified suspects wearing masks and all-black attire.

Azli said today that police have set up a special team to investigate the case. — Bernama