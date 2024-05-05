Outing turns tragic after man drowns at Ranchan recreational park

SERIAN (May 5): An outing at the Ranchan Recreational Park here turned tragic after a man was found drowned today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received an emergency call at 5.33pm and sent a team from the Serian fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that members of the public had brought the unconscious man to a safe location.

“Personnel from Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim until the arrival of medical personnel.

“The victim, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Bomba in a statement.

The body was later handed over to police for further action, with Bomba rescuers calling off the operation at 6.25pm.