Pasar Gawai Dayak 2024 in Bintulu attracts 28 participants

BINTULU (May 5): The Pasar Gawai Dayak (PGD) 2024 is currently being held at Pasar Tamu Emart Bintulu until May 19.

Organised by the Bintulu Dayak Development Association (Bangun), the programme, which has entered its third year, has successfully attracted 28 participants who are selling various Dayak products such as handicrafts, food and drinks.

“We always do our best, especially by organising programmes like this to help the Dayak community in the division to develop their businesses especially ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebration which will be celebrated soon,” said Bangun chairman Twet Langak in a statement.

He said this during the handing over of sponsorship by BMAS Holdings Sdn Bhd, which was represented by its executive chairman Andenson Paran yesterday.

At the same time, he said Bangun aims to attract more participation from the Dayak community to become members of the association.

He believed that every PGD participant this year has the potential to generate good sales with better promotions and side activities that can attract the attention of the visitors.

“Among the initiatives carried out by the organiser to attract more visitors to attend the event is a mini concert every Saturday and Sunday nights, that will be performed by local Iban artistes,” Twet said.

Earlier, Andenson said in addition to providing financial sponsorship, his company also brought several famous local Iban artistes under BMAS Entertainment.

He said the initiatives that are planned and will be implemented by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) depend on solid support from the public including private companies that want to fulfil their corporate social responsibility.

“Our company’s effort is to help local small traders and also to enliven the festive celebration in Sarawak,” he added.

He said through strong support from all parties, the community initiatives would benefit all those involved in small and medium businesses.