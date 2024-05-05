Premier: Sarawak to study existing laws over proposed removal of ‘negeri’ from DUN’s name

KUCHING (May 5): The Sarawak government is studying various legal terminologies adopted in Commonwealth countries in connection with the proposal of removing the word ‘negeri’ (state) from ‘Dewan Undangan Negeri’ (State Legislative Assembly, or DUN).

According to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, there are examples seen in some Commonwealth countries where they have named one of their legislative assemblies as a ‘provincial parliament’, such as the Provincial Parliament of Ontario in Canada.

“In fact, the term ‘Premier’ comes from Commonwealth countries, such as in Canada and Australia,” he told reporters when met during a Hari Raya visit to federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri’s residence at Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari also felt that it was inappropriate for Sarawak to be regarded as merely a state or a ‘wilayah’ (territory) in the Federation of Malaysia.

“Sarawak should not be treated as being equivalent to the federal territories of Labuan and Kuala Lumpur.

“Nevertheless, we are listening to the feedback from the public, and we will decide on a suitable terminology for our ‘Dewan Undangan’ (Legislative Assembly) in accordance to the existing laws, especially those practised in Commonwealth countries on whether we could call it (Provincial) Parliament, or the assemblymen ‘Ahli (Member of) Dewan Undangan Sarawak (ADUS),” he said, also pointing out Malaysia as a member of the Commonwealth.

In this respect, Abang Johari said a committee had been formed and the Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali would work with the Attorney-General to study the matter.

Accompanying the Premier and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang during the visit were Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.