Premier: S’wak a beacon of racial unity amidst global turmoil

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak can be a model for racial unity and social cohesion, especially when many parts of the world are currently at war due to religious and racial tensions, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said Sarawak will soon be celebrating the Gawai Dayak festival following Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations with these festivities being celebrated by all ethnic groups regardless of their background.

The most important thing is world peace, and look at what is happening in Gaza and Ukraine. Like it or not, it is affecting the lives of their people economically,” he said when met by reporters during a visit to federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri’s residence at Petra Jaya today.

Abang Johari pointed out that social integration and relationship between different ethnic groups in Sarawak remains strong with the unique social fabric having been a part of Sarawakian lives.

“Also, this is why we are building the world-class performance arts centre to showcase our culture and providing a venue for international performances to take place so that we can learn the culture of others as well,” he said.