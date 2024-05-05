Promoting rural tourism in Sabah via train travel series

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): The Sabah Railway holds significance beyond mere transportation, as noted by Parti Bersatu Sabah Api-Api Division information chief Yee Tsai Yiew as she embarked on a train journey from here to the remote interiors of Tenom.

“I believe there is much untapped potential in promoting travel by train among local and foreign tourists. We should be proud that Sabah has the only railway system in the whole of Borneo island since 1896,” said Yiew after launching her YouTube travel series ‘Sabah for Yiew’.

She hopes to showcase the unique aspects of the state to both domestic and international audiences, especially tourists, through her videos, allowing them to explore the different facets of the state and explore the hidden beauty of Sabah by train.

“Through the video we also want to create awareness that the train service is not merely another mode of transportation, but more importantly provides a lifeline to the people especially in the interior where access by road is limited.

“A good and comprehensive train service can be a catalyst for economic growth and a key to develop rural tourism potential. I personally hope that our current railway line can be extended to connect neighbouring towns and villages as a means of improving rural transportation needs,” added Yiew.

The Sabah State Railway Department is currently the only train operator available in the whole of Borneo island operating a single 134 km line from Tanjung Aru to the town of Tenom.

Yiew also urged the Federal Ministry of Transport to support Sabah State Railway’s plans to improve its infrastructure and quality of service as Sabahans deserve an efficient, effective and safe train service on par with the train services in Peninsular Malaysia.

The videos titled “Sabah for Yiew – Train series” will be released every Friday on YouTube and the series covers train travels to Papar, Beaufort and Tenom.