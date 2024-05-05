Pulau Banggi to have new water treatment plant

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): The State Government is committed to resolving the water issues faced by the residents of Pulau Banggi through the construction of a new water treatment plant specifically for the island.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said he would obtain a report from the Sabah State Water Department regarding the cost of the plant to determine the necessary allocation.

The State Government, he stressed, always prioritizes resolving the issues faced by the people, including water supply and other essential needs crucial for them.

“I will get a report from the state Water Department on the cost of building the plant on Pulau Banggi, and I will allocate funds. This is very important to fulfill the basic needs of our people such as water supply and other essential facilities that must be prioritized,” he said during his speech at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house organized by Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) for the Banggi and Tanjung Kapor Divisions in Kudat today.

Hajiji said this in response to the Banggi assemblyman’s request for a water treatment plant to be built on the island to address the water supply issues the islanders have been facing.

Other than the issues on Pulau Banggi, Hajiji stressed that he pays attention to the problems faced by the residents of Tanjung Kapor and other areas throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Hajiji described Kudat as a special district not only to himself but also to the history of Sabah, as it is the birthplace of one of Sabah’s Fathers of Independence, the late Tun Datu Mustapha Datu Harun.

“Today, I am in Kudat, a special district with its history because it is here that one of Sabah’s leaders, Tun Datu Mustapha, was born. I also hope that events like this Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house can be used to strengthen the bond among us, not only among Muslims but also with non-Muslims,” he said.

He added that it has become the culture of Sabahans to celebrate the various cultural and religious festivities, thereby making the state strong in terms of inter-ethnic and inter-religious tolerance.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Sabah does not face any issues related to political, racial, or religious differences, which is something that the people of the state should be proud of.

Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, reminded party members and residents in Kudat to ensure that the party and its allies in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) remain strong and can defend the interests of the people in the area.

All accusations made by other parties, especially the opposition, against the GRS-led government are just slander aimed at undermining the stability of the State Government, which should not be entertained, Hajiji said.

Instead, he said leaders at all levels should focus on their duties to ensure that the welfare of the people are looked after.

Hajiji also handed over the keys to the Rumah Mesra SMJ to eligible recipients, provided RM540,000 in State Government assistance to 27 heads of households affected by the fire in Kampung Tanjong Kapor Hujung, and also handed over RM300,000 in government contribution to the Basel Church of Malaysia for the construction of its church museum in Kudat.

Also present were Gagasan Rakyat’s Vice President Datuk Masiung Banah, Pitas Assemblyman Datuk Seri Rudy Awah, Gagasan Rakyat Women’s Chief Datuk Redonah Bahanda, Banggi Assemblyman Mohamad Mohamarin and Tanjung Kapor Assemblyman Ben Chong.