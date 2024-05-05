Sibu Jaya’s Aidilfitri open house hosts more than 8,000 guests

SIBU (May 5): Sibu Jaya’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house event yesterday welcomed more than 8,000 guests.

Organised by HDCam Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with Amcorp Sibu Jaya and Masjid Al-Madinatul Husna Sibu Jaya’s management committee, the gathering was attended by people from all walks of life.

It took place at the mosque’s compound.

In his remarks, Amcorp Properties Bhd group deputy chief operating officer Mohd Rahimi Mohd Yusof expressed his happiness due to the overwhelming turnout at the Raya open house.

“Our invitation is not specific to any party because this event is open to all residents, especially Sibu Jaya residents regardless of race and religion,” he told reporters when met.

Meanwhile, Masjid Al-Madinatul Husna Sibu Jaya committee chairman Samsol Mustapha said his team had made all the necessary preparations to accommodate the large crowd.

During the open house, ‘duit raya’ (cash packets) were presented to the children of the Methodist Children’s Home, Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex (KKJTHB) and residents of Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu.

Among those present were a political secretary to the Premier Joshua Ting, and Sibu Chinese paramount leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.