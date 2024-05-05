Sibu MP service centre to hold inaugural fertiliser subsidy sale this May 10

SIBU (May 5): The Sibu parliamentary constituency’s service centre, in collaboration with Crop Care PLT Farm Warehouse, will hold the first-ever fertiliser subsidy sale event this May 10 at 4A of Lorong 14 F at Jalan Ding Lik Kwong here.

In a statement, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the programme would run from 8.30am onwards.

“It will continue to open until the goods are sold out.

“The objective is to help alleviate the people’s financial burden.

“We are preparing 500 sets of subsidised fertiliser goods, and they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.

Ling added that the original market price for a pack of fertiliser was RM200, but during the subsidy sale programme, it would be sold at RM135.

“Each buyer is limited to only a pack purchase of the AgroBridge 15-15-15 fertiliser.

“We hope all those interested, especially our local farmers, would arrive early to avoid disappointment.”

The MP emphasised that eligibility for the subsidy would apply to the Sibu parliamentary constituents.

“Don’t forget to bring along your MyKad for registration purposes,” reminded Ling.