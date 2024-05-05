Sustainable stewardship among Kuching Teochew group’s highlights for 160th anniversary do

KUCHING (May 5): Kuching Teochew Association (KTA) marks its 160th anniversary celebration with activities that emphasise on the core values of gratitude and sustainable stewardship.

Themed ‘Gratitude at 160 years: A Celebration of Teochew Heritage and Enduring Legacy’, the celebration is mean to honour the ancestors’ contributions, maintain traditional values and embark on a new journey for sustainable development amidst evolving times, says KTA’s vice-president I cum organising committee chairman Tan Kee Hock.

“We are actively preparing for the hosting of activities leading to the main event scheduled for the latter part of the year.

“The activities will include our first trade exhibition, to take place at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) Demak this June 15.

“Featuring over 30 booths, the ‘Teochew Expo’ is set to provide a platform for local and international businesses to promote, sell and connect with domestic and global markets, thereby enhancing international business prospects.

“Businesses and companies keen on joining the expo can register with KTA by calling 082-242 457.

“The booth rental fee is RM1,500 each and registration closes on June 1,” he said during a press conference at KTA’s premises at Jalan Tabuan here yesterday.

Adding on, Tan said a ‘Cultural Night Banquet’ would be held at the same expo premises, on June 15.

On June 16, there would be another grand banquet themed ‘Gratitude at 160 years: A Celebration of Teochew Heritage and Enduring Legacy’ to be held at the Imperial Hotel Kuching.

“We would like to invite Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as our esteemed guest for the 160th anniversary celebration banquet event,” he added.

For the Sarawak Day celebration on July 22, Tan said the association had also planned to hold a calligraphy and painting exhibition, as well as an exhibition on the association’s establishment and history, probably to be held sometime between July and December.

KTA Youth group will also host the ‘Out of the Garden: Coming of Age’ ceremony on Aug 4, a food exhibition to be held in connection with the Kuching Food Festival, he said.

“Other events include the offering of prayers during the Hungry Ghost Festival on Aug 18, followed by the mid-autumn festival celebration on Sept 17.”

Another significant event would be the appreciation dinner for the elderly folks on Oct 11, and this ‘Respect for the Elderly Dinner’ event coincides with the ‘ninth day of the ninth lunar month’, said Tan.

“This anniversary celebration will conclude with the release of KTA’s 160th anniversary commemorative special issue in December,” he added.

Also present at the press conference was association chairman Chew Boon Sheng.