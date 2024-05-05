Two elderly persons killed in Beaufort accident

KOTA KINABALU (May 5): A 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were killed in a collision between a Perodua Myvi and a Toyota Unser near Kampung Lingkungan, Beaufort today.

According to Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station operation chief PBK II Khalid bin Abd Latif, another elderly man, 69, and elderly woman, 64, were injured in the incident.

He said an eight-man team from the station was dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 1.56pm and extracted the four victims from the vehicles.

The identities of the victims could not be immediately ascertained.

“Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers and their bodies were handed over to police for further action, while the other two victims were given preliminary aid and then sent to the hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement.

The operation concluded at 4pm.