UPMKB, SK Kidurong hold community programme benefitting teachers, pupils

BINTULU (May 5): Institute of Ecosystem Science Borneo (IEB), Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Sarawak Campus (UPMKB) together with SK Kidurong held a Microbiology Education Community Programme in the Aquarium Ecosystem at the school recently.

The community programme was led by Assoc Prof Dr Leong Sui Sien from the Department of Animal Science and Fishery, Faculty of Agricultural Science and Forestry.

She said during the programme, teachers and pupils were exposed to extensive visual stimulation suitable for students’ cognitive development, igniting a passion for exploring the vast fields of science, technology, engineering, agriculture, and aquatic through a close appreciation of nature.

SK Kidurong headmaster Abdul Samad Rosli said teachers and pupils can relax and calm their minds while looking at marine life (fish), enjoy and appreciate the results of the implementation of the programme.

The programme was officiated by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming, who encouraged more pupils to join this Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

“This programme offered invaluable real-world insights, fostering creativity, and nurturing essential 21st-century skills such as technological literacy, productivity, social skills, effective communication, adaptability, and innovation,” said Pang.

IEB director Dr Syeed SaifulAzry Osman Al Edrus explained that this initiative transcends the mere presentation of an aquarium to unveil a sophisticated, hidden ecosystem, alive with microscopic entities and integrated within its STEM curriculum through the expertise of the IEB.

Leong said the programme was divided into five modules led by Dr Ellie Teo Yi Lih, Dr Omar Faruqi Marzuki, Dr Latifah Omar, Dr Jessica Jeyanthi James Antony and Dr Hadi Hamli.

The topics covered included rainbow of red cabbage; aerodynamic exploration: aircraft engineering project; estimating the amount of ammonia gas release; soilless cultivation technology and aquatic life ecosystem in the aquarium.

“Besides that, there was also an exhibition of black soldier fly by Leong Boon Huat to expose the pupils to the life cycle of insects,” she said.

According to her, the programme provides pupils with hands-on experiences that are not only educational but also deeply engaging.

“The programme can instil positive values ​​in oneself such as appreciating nature and a balanced development in terms of physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental,” Leong said.

She added the programme also supports SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 14 (Life Below Water) (marine biodiversity) and it is one of the Green Sustainability programmes of the Institute of Ecosystem Science Borneo, UPMKB.