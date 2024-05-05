Woman injured in self-accident at Jalan Selangau-Bintulu

SIBU (May 5): A 47-year-old woman suffered injuries after the car she was driving hit a road divider and landed on its side at KM81, Jalan Selangau-Bintulu here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said six firefighters from the Selangau fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 1.15pm.

“Upon their arrival, the operations commander reported the incident involved a single vehicle driven by a woman. She had lost control of the car before it hit the road divider and landed on its side,” it said.

The victim had been removed from the car by passersby before Bomba’s arrival.

Bomba then proceeded to clean up oil spill and debris from the accident, and ended the operation at 1.30pm.