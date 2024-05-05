Women entrepreneurs come together to host Mother’s Day get-together

KUCHING (May 5): Four local women entrepreneurs came together to host a special ‘Mother’s Day’ event at Nyonya Kitchen here today.

Angel Kryslynn Chieng, Linda Yeo, Shannen Lee and Adeline Sim organised the get-together, with the theme of ‘celebrating the love and power of womanhood and motherhood’.

“This event is the result of a few months’ planning,” said Yeo, the regional manager of a ‘cosmeceutical’ company, of which Chieng is the chief executive officer.

“The theme came from us wanting to highlight the importance of women helping one another, and also in connection with Mother’s Day celebration this month.

“This is also a way to appreciate our partners and clients, who are bringing either their mothers or their daughters to this gathering.

“It’s our way of giving back,” she added.

The event welcomed around 80 guests.

It held various activities such as interactive games, product information-sharing and demonstrations, lucky draws, a ‘Best Dressed’ contest, and a jewellery booth handled by Sim and her team.

Adding on, Yeo said her team would want to do such event again in the future.

“We do want to make it an annual event, with more partners coming to contribute and more participants to make the occasion merrier,” she said.