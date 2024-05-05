Yes, Minister: Kudos to effort at greening development

YES, Minister. ‘Greening’ is the word. It has evolved into a catch-all term that encompasses the forces and dynamics of change, and is intended to permeate every sector of the economy.

It is a defining factor and a catalyst for change in the many sectors moving forward under a comprehensive and linked plan of transformation.

It is at the core of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s integrated development strategy that sets sight on Sarawak beyond 2030.

In a society where problems like population growth, climate change and food shortages are becoming more pressing, it is no longer feasible to build the economy via the unchecked and indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources.

Against this background, maintaining the sustainability of the base of natural resources is essential. In this, the Sarawak government considers it necessary to integrate environmental considerations into all facets of state planning and budgeting in order to transition to a greener growth path.

Reflected in policy thrusts

However, what exactly does the term ‘green economy’ mean? The concept of sustainable development via the encouragement of public and private investment to build infrastructure that promotes social and environmental sustainability is known as the ‘green economy’.

A green economy is advantageous because it encourages low-carbon and sustainable economies, and ensures that natural resources will continue to provide the resources and environmental services required for human well-being.

Sarawak has stepped up to the plate and is ahead of other states in the country with its Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) programme, which includes carbon trading.

It is helpful to be reminded that the world is still dealing with two main issues 20 years after the first Rio Summit: addressing environmental limitations that may prevent us from realising this promise, and advancing equitable economic opportunities for everyone in the context of a growing global population.

Combining these two difficulties leads to green development, which requires grasping the opportunity to overcome them both.

Yes Minister, as Sarawak transforms with the evolution of technology, climate, politics and economics, there are interconnected practices that positively balance environmental and social goals for the good of nature, citizens and businesses.

Leading the way is the green economy, an economic model that prioritises the success of human well-being and social equity, while reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcity.

Yes Minister, it has been commonly accepted over the past 10 years that key social and economic issues such as biodiversity loss, water shortages and climate change require modifications to the conventional economic models.

Therefore, a genuine link between the ecological and economic systems is also built by the sustainable development goals. The shift to a more sustainable way of producing and consuming goods and services, or a ‘greener economy’, is also stressed.

Inventive sustainable technology

The government of Sarawak acknowledges that a crucial element of this shift is the advancement of inventive sustainable technology, or methods of production and consumption that suggest much fewer detrimental effects on the environment, especially the climatic world.

Yes, Minister. It is obvious that understanding the natural science and engineering principles pertaining to the several technical solutions that may be implemented to reduce the adverse effects, is necessary in addressing climatic and environmental concerns such as carbon-free energy technologies.

However, there are a variety of non-technical challenges as well as social, organisational, political and economic factors to take into account in order to achieve sustainable technological change.

The government is aware of this.

The ‘Green Economy’, which may improve people’s lives and the economy while also raising social and environmental well-being, offers an alternative vision for growth and development. The Premier of Sarawak is prioritising the development and deployment of sustainable technology in the process of formulating the strategy and roadmap for the green economy.

It is a development strategy that involves integrating the main growth sectors into the state’s overall ‘green economy’ framework, yet allowing them to accomplish their individual objectives.

In such a crucial operational environment, there are bound to be several obstacles in the way of achieving sustainable technological change, and decision-makers and experts at all societal levels need to accurately understand these challenges.

Numerous sectors, such as those involved in energy generation and water supply, might be considered innovative or socio-technical systems. These systems consist of networks of actors (people, companies, governments, schools, etc), the information these actors possess, and the relevant organisations (rules, morality, etc).

New value chains

It could be necessary to establish new value chains with companies that have not necessarily engaged in the past in order to produce; for example, new carbon-free technology.

Yes Minister, it will take time to do this, and society may change in a number of ways, including new business models, infrastructure, effects on distribution, changes in laws, and altered consumer behaviour.

As technology advances, it is anticipated that biomass and wind energy will become more widely used energy sources. The Sarawak government, through Sarawak Energy Berhad, is dedicated to exploiting renewable resources for a sustainable energy future in order to support regional and global net-zero aspirations.

Sarawak has already set out on a journey to learn and discover from the experts and established players overseas in the quest of green development and the supporting green technologies, with the aim of implementing those pertinent innovations to strengthen the local green economy.

Learning from Drax’s experience

The Premier recently led a team to Poland and the UK in April of this year with the intention of increasing awareness of the most recent developments and applications of renewable energy.

The Premier-led group visited York, England’s Drax power station to gain insight on how Britain’s biggest renewable power generation station had switched from coal to biomass.

Drax, the second-largest producer of sustainable biomass worldwide, may use technologies that Sarawak’s renewable energy producing company might find advantageous.

If this is the case, the technology might be used to create a new, more resource-efficient power plant that is specific to the needs of the state.

The Premier holds this view.

Several European countries have acknowledged Sarawak’s efforts to combat climate change, and as a result, Abang Johari was invited to a symposium on central European hydrogen technology and the central European decarbonisation forums in Poland.

At the symposium, Abang Johari spoke about decarbonisation, renewable energy security, environmental sustainability, and Sarawak’s experience with its energy transformation programme.

Poland, eager to hear Sarawak’s viewpoint, was intrigued by Sarawak’s commitment to carbon capture and the use of green hydrogen energy.

At home, Sarawak’s growing potential as a major player in green technology, hydrogen production, and other downstream industries was lauded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Since the founding of Malaysia, Sarawak has seen significant development, and the Prime Minister has hailed it as the nation’s ‘most advanced state’.

Yes Minister, there has been a significant transformation in Sarawak. It has come a long way from the backwaters of the 1960s to carve a niche in a technology-driven world and set in motion new innovations.

Sarawak has undergone a significant metamorphosis. It has the capacity to lead Malaysia in green technology, hydrogen generation and other downstream industries.

* Toman Mamora is ‘Tokoh Media Sarawak 2022’, recipient of Shell Journalism Gold Award (1996) and AZAM Best Writer Gold Award (1998). He remains true to his decades-long passion for critical writing as he seeks to gain insight into some untold stories of societal value.