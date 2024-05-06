105 successful in second job interview at career programme in Mukah polytechnic

MUKAH (May 6): A total of 105 job seekers were successful in their second interview during the third series of the MyFutureJobs Career Launchpad programme, at Mukah Polytechnic last Saturday.

They were among the 116 people, comprising members of the public, alumni and students of Mukah Polytechnic, who attended the open interview.

Programme director Azrol Adenan, who is Mukah Polytechnic Psychology Management Unit head, said the programme was the brainchild of the Career Launchpad@Polycc 2023.

He said it is a pilot programme of Jabatan Pengajian Politeknik dan Kolej Komuniti together with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), and introduced last year involving 10 polytechnics and community colleges.

“The programme focuses on five main components, namely career exploration, profiling, meet & greet sessions with employers and career interviews including industry training.

“The involvement of Mukah Polytechnic in collaboration with Socso Sarawak is as a game changer to open up an active labour market space for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates,” he said.

As a TVET institution, he said Mukah Polytechnic collaborates with Socso to respond to the recommendations of the federal government in Budget 2023 to reactivate the economy and provide opportunities to generate income, at the same time being directly involved in exploring new job opportunities that are suitable to generate income for Malaysians, especially for graduates in TVET field.

Azrol said in line with the announcement of the Prime Minister in Budget 2023, Socso through the MYFutureJobs Portal platform can assist Mukah Polytechnic in providing space for TVET graduates to find new job opportunities.

“The programme not only helps PMU graduates, but also employers from the industry to get candidates in various layers of suitable positions without marginalising job creation in the TVET field,” he said.

It is hoped that with the implementation of the MYFutureJobs Career Launchpad programme, job seekers among TVET graduates will be able to use the MYFutureJobs Portal as the main employment platform while benefiting from the employment services provided by Socso through various employers.

Azrol said with this strategic collaboration, the Ministry of Higher Education can have easier access to integrated data on the actual number of graduates in the labour market.