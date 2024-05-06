27 teams from Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei take part in pickleball challenge in Miri

MIRI (May 6): A total of 27 teams took part in the inaugural Sarawak Invitational Interteam Pickleball Challenge held at Kan Sheng Sports here from May 3 to May 5.

A total of 350 picklers from Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei took part in various categories including the inter-team category as well as the singles open and the masters mixed doubles categories.

Team Paragon Perfecto from Miri won the inter-team category, while teams X1 and Warriors also from Miri took the first runner-up and second runner-up positions, respectively.

In the singles open category, Collin Wong Wei Ming from Kuala Lumpur, dominated the court by defeating his opponents Rhushdy Supardi from Miri and Stefan Alex from Kota Kinabalu, who won second and third places, respectively.

The pickleball teams from Singapore dominated the masters mixed doubles category where the dynamic duo Elaine Chaw and Hari Mohan emerged as champions followed by their fellow countrymen Cao XiaoJu and Jaen Tham, who took up the runner-up position. The Miri-United States duo of Monaliza Ibrahim and Andrew Soo settled for third place.

The prize-giving ceremony was graced by the state’s deputy minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, who is also the Chairman of the Sarawak Pickleball Association.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Pickleball Association (SPA) president Delima Ibrahim said the inaugural pickleball tournament is organised to foster connections among the picklers as well as a platform for cross-cultural exchange between them.

Delima also conveyed her appreciation to the sponsors for making the tournament a success.