6,000 participate in extraordinary 111th Miri Tua Pek Kong procession

MIRI (May 6): The 111th Miri Tua Pek Kong procession yesterday brought together some 6,000 people of all backgrounds to honour the Righteous God of Blessing and Virtue as well as deities that have been protecting and keeping Miri peaceful.

Participants and floats were ready as early as 1pm.

The ‘ji tong’ or mediums from various temples here as well as Sabah, Brunei, and other parts of Sarawak performed a special ritual to channel the deities.

Although this unexpectedly delayed the procession from starting at 5pm as scheduled, devotees had no issue waiting patiently.

Tua Pek Kong committee members shared that the deities only permitted the procession to begin at 5.30pm, as shown from the dropping of the ‘sheng bei’ or holy grail.

The rain throughout the morning until 5pm was seen as a form of blessing for Miri and right before the statues were removed from the altar and brought to their sedans around 5.30pm, the rain stopped.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting was among those selected to bring the statue of ‘Lady Mother Earth’ to the sedan.

“It was amazing to see how devotees, especially young people, came together putting on a great procession. Though it was delayed for years due to Covid-19, the amount of effort that has been put in in making the 111th celebration was indescribable,” Ting told The Borneo Post.

He said the ministry would continue to support such religious events as they not only bring people together but also attract tourists to Miri and Sarawak.

“Another procession will take place here again two years later, and we look forward to a much bigger crowd. Let’s work towards making it the best event of Miri,” the Piasau assemblyman added.

Among those joining the procession were Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor Adam Yii, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, and Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board chairman Temenggong Yong Vui Seng.

The 118 procession delegations included one from Gurdwara Sahib Miri and Sri Kamini Durga Eswari temple led by Sukh Charan Singh.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve join the Tua Pek Kong parade. In fact, every first and 15th day of the month, I have made it a habit of coming to Tua Pek Kong temple to pray. To us, there is no difference, just the different way we pray in our religion,” he said.

Sukh Charan, who is also a committee member of Gurdwara Sahib Miri and Sri Kamini Durga Eswari temple, said he was proud to be among the thousands of devotees in the grand procession.

After the Tua Pek Kong statue joined the procession around 8pm, it began drizzling again and this then turned into heavy rain.

However, this did not stop spectators from viewing the colourful procession, while devotees continued praying for blessings from the deities.

“We believe this is the gods’ way to wash away the ‘dirty’ spirits lingering on the road,” one spectator commented.

When the lead delegations returned to the temple around 9pm, the rain immediately stopped.