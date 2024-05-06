649 participants defy rain for ‘Silent Run 4.0’ fundraiser

SIBU (May 6): The wet weather yesterday morning did not deter 649 participants from taking part in the ‘Silent Run 4.0’ at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here.

Sarawak Deaf Sports Association president Ko Ming Liang said this was the first time the event was organised since 2019.

He revealed that 97 of the 649 participants were WTK staff members.

“The purpose of the run is to raise funds for the Sarawak Deaf Sports Association. I’d like to thank all the guests present this morning together with the sponsors who have given great support in making this Silent Charity Run 4.0 event happen,” he said prior to flagging off the runners.

Meanwhile, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau said the association plans to organise more activities for deaf athletes in hopes that they increase public awareness on the state’s deaf community.

“Let’s promote a healthy way of life. Let’s run together with the deaf participants to make this charity run an unforgettable experience for everyone,” she said.

Also present at the event was Sibu MP Oscar Ling.