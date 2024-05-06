Azam brings diverse talents to reach common goal, says chairman

KUCHING (May 6): Greater Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam) is a community that brings together diverse talents and expertise to achieve common goals, said Azam chairman Datu William Patrick Nyigor.

Comprising a community of members from the Sarawak Development Institute (SDI), Faradale companies, Azam Toastmasters Club, Azam Young Souls (AYS) and the media, he said Azam’s strength lies in its unity and collaboration.

“Within the relatively small Greater Azam family, we are fortunate to have at least the Chinese, Iban, Malay, Bidayuh, Melanau and Orang Ulu staff and members.

“As such, we are very proud and pleased to be able to celebrate together our main cultural festivals such as this Hari Raya gathering,” he said in his speech during the Greater Azam Raya Gathering 2024 at Dewan Seri Mahligai here last Saturday.

Also present were Azam deputy chairman Dato Norhyati Mohd Ismail and chief executive officer Ali Suhaili, Azam Stakeholders chairman cum organising chairman Charles Siaw, and SDI chief executive officer Lelia Sim Ah Hua.

William remarked this year’s Hari Raya celebration as a special, meaningful one for the members of Greater AZAM to come together and reflect on the journey that they had undertaken throughout the past years.

“It is important for us, every now and then, to take the time to get to know each other better, and to renew networking among ourselves.

“This is not only a healthy practise but also facilitates our working together within individual organisations, as well as among the various organisations and therefore, let us reaffirm our commitment to nurturing harmony, understanding and inclusivity within our Greater AZAM family,” he said.

“Regardless of differences in background, culture, or beliefs, let us appreciate the bonds that unite us and celebrate the diversity that enriches our lives,” he added.

The event was attended by some 150 people and was made merrier with lucky draws, as well as singing and sketch performances.