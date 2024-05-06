Baby Shima: I have permission to cover ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’

KUCHING (May 6): Singer Baby Shima has refuted accusations that she was the subject of a police report lodged by veteran Iban artiste, Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai Asom, over the re-recording of his song, ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’, without his permission.

She said on her Facebook page yesterday that many had slandered her and claimed that she was being sued when she actually had consent to cover the popular song.

“… sebelum release, shima dah minta kebenaran lagu berkikis (sic) bulu betis.. mana boleh suka hati release tanpa kebenaran.. (… before the song was released, Shima had obtained permission for the song ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’. Can’t just release it without permission),” she said.

Baby Shima’s version of the song was released last year.

It is learnt that Baby Shima was not named by Andrewson in the police report and neither did he refer to her cover of the song.

On Saturday, Andrewson demanded that a company which had re-recorded the song and made a music video to remove the content from social media.

He told reporters in Sibu that he had lodged a police report and had contacted his lawyer on the appropriate action to be taken against the company, which released the song using their own logo.

“I feel upset, because I, the original owner of the song, did not get any revenue, but those who did this kind of piracy got revenue from my song,” he said.

He also hoped that the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak will take note of the matter.

“If I do not act, it means that I support the act of piracy, I want those involved to delete any form of recording and re-recording of this song on social media. If not, they will be subject to legal action,” he said.

Andrewson originally released ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ in 2003.