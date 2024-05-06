Bodies of three hikers found in Lahad Datu, three still missing

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) found the bodies of three missing hikers at Mak Sina Valley River Trekking, Lahad Datu early this morning.

Lahad Datu fire station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the three bodies were found trapped under a log.

He said three others who took part in the hiking expedition are still missing.

A total of 17 hikers, some aged between 25 and 58, were initially stranded during their trek yesterday due to rising waters and a six-man Bomba team went to the scene after receiving a report at 8.28pm.

Sumsoa said two of the trekkers managed to escape on their own while nine others were rescued by firefighters.

This left six hikers still missing by the end of the first day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“On the second day of the SAR operation, the team found and retrieved three bodies, comprising a man and a woman, while one is unidentified, under a log at around 1.37am (today).

“The other three victims are still missing at the time of this report. Information will be updated from time to time,” he added in a statement.