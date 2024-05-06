Cardiologist Dr Alan Fong re-elected as NHAM president for second term

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawakian cardiologist Dr Alan Fong was re-elected as president of the National Heart Association of Malaysia (NHAM) for a second term.

This was announced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian in a Facebook post this morning, which stated that Dr Fong is also the second Sarawakian to helm NHAM.

The first Sarawakian elected as NHAM president was Dr Sim himself for two terms from 2008 to 2012.

Moreover, he and Dr Fong are also among the six out of 17 NHAM presidents who have been re-elected for two terms.

Dr Fong, who was first elected in 2022, will now helm NHAM until 2026.

On a related matter, Dr Sim congratulated the Sarawak Heart Centre for organising another successful NHAM Congress.

He said the Congress, recently held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, was one of the largest medical conferences in Malaysia with more than 2,000 delegates.

“We hope our presence, despite from Borneo, can continue to inspire the rest of Malaysia to step up (and) step forward to develop cardiac services in all aspects so that we can stand tall with anyone in the world,” said Dr Sim.