Company says ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ discord could be due to misunderstanding

KUCHING (May 6): An entertainment company aims to resolve the dispute over its version of ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ with Andrewson Ngalai Asom soon after the veteran singer claimed in a police report that his song had been plagiarised.

XIBO Entertainment said in the comment section of the song’s music video on its YouTube page today that there was ‘some misunderstanding’ over the matter.

“There seems to be some misunderstanding and XIBO is working closely with the Ngalai family to resolve this issue. We are hoping to meet Mr Andrewson Ngalai soonest to resolve the issue and misunderstanding,” it said.

“In the meantime we will disable commenting simply to discourage negativity. We are here to spread the love for art and have no intention whatsoever to plagiarize. We ask for everyone’s understanding on this situation and we hope that we will be able to resolve this issue soon. Thank you and again, please accept our sincere apologies.”

Last Friday, Andrewson, who is also a Penghulu, lodged a police report regarding the issue at the Stapang Police Station in Sibu.

He told reporters the following day that the company had never asked for his permission to use the song and he demanded that they delete any form of recording and re-recording of the song on social media or risk facing legal action.

“I have also contacted my lawyer Augustine Lium to get advice on what I should do to take appropriate action against the company involved, which released my song using their own logo. I feel upset, because I, the original owner of the song, did not get any revenue, but those who did this kind of piracy got revenue from my song,” he said.