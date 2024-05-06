Composer orders 7 days for removal of ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ uploaded on social media without permission

SIBU (May 6): Those who uploaded the Iban iconic hit ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’ without the permission from the composer and original singer, Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai Asom, have seven days to remove it from their social media platforms.

In a statement, Andrewson said this directive also applied to other songs labelled under his company, ANP Music Production, which had been reused without clear authorisation from him.

For the companies that had re-produced ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’ without his permission, he said legal action would await them.

“Effective May 5 (Sunday), I am giving seven days to all parties, including individuals, who have uploaded ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’ and other songs owned by ANP Music Production on social media without my permission, to remove them from these platforms, including YouTube.

“For recording companies involved in the unauthorised re-production of ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’, legal action awaits them as stipulated in the Copyrights Act 1987.

“I will also file a lawsuit to claim for damages,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today, via WhatsApp.

Andrewson said some individuals, upon realising the situation, had removed his songs from their social media platforms.

“I really appreciate their awareness.

“However, I have not received any response from the companies involved in the unauthorised reproduction of my iconic hit, in which they were using their own logos.

“They did not contact me, but they did call my son to discuss the matter.

“(it is) not that I refuse to negotiate, but the case is already being handled by my lawyer,” he said.

Andrewson said he was taking action now because he ‘could not keep it quiet any longer’ when others seemed to be making profits from his hard work.

“If I do not act, it means that I support piracy,” he pointed out.

Andrewson had stated two companies in his police report.

“They cannot run away from legal action, even though my son Rickie is involved with one of the companies.

“I have never given permission to any recording company to re-produce ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’ using their own labels.”

Andrewson released the song in 2003, and since then, the song has gained massive popularity, and is hailed as among a few things that immediately highlight Sarawak’s identity.