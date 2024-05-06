Deputy Minister: Copyright licensing a way to avoid piracy, plagiarism

KUCHING (May 6): A meeting will be called soon to discuss the issue involving the unauthorised re-production of the iconic Iban hit, ‘Biar Bekikis Buku Betis’.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who regarded the matter as a ‘major issue’.

As such, he said the meeting would involve the Music Right Sarawak Berhad (MRSB), Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as well as representatives of the relevant associations and recording companies.

“This is to make sure that such issue would not be recurring, badly affecting the image of Dayak music industry in particular,” he said in a press statement today, issued in response to the media asking for his comments on the matter.

Moreover, Snowdan also called upon the composer and original singer of the song, Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai Asom, to register with MRSB as the latter was pursuing the case.

Last Friday, Ngalai lodged a report at the Stapang police station in Sibu, claiming that a company had re-recorded his iconic 2003 hit and uploaded the re-produced video clip on social media, without ever asking for his permission to do so.

He also called upon those involved in any form of recording and re-recording of the song and uploading it to social media, to delete it off their platforms – or risk facing legal action.

“I feel upset, because I, the original owner of the song, did not get any revenue, but those who did this kind of piracy got revenue from my song,” he had told reporters in Sibu.

“I have never given permission to any company or individual to re-record my song, and I have instructed my lawyer to arrange for this person to remove the song from social media,” Ngalai had said, adding that his lawyer would investigate any company or individuals involved, and also pointing out that they could be charged under the Copyright Act 1987.

Snowdan, who is Balai Ringin assemblyman and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth chief, said he acknowledged the veteran Iban artiste’s plight, adding that the ministry had taken note of his predicament.

“At the same time, I also urge the MRSB to assist Andrewson Ngalai in pursuing his case.

“Also, we encourage all our artistes – singers, songwriters, composers, musicians, all those who have had their albums produced – to register (with MRSB) to prevent this type of incident.

“What happened to Andrewson Ngalai can happen to other artistes as well. Thus, as regulators, we advise the artistes to cooperate with MRSB.

“Our ministry will call the relevant parties such as MRSB, MyIPO, MCMC (digital matters), associations and some recording companies to discuss and resolve this issue,” said the deputy minister.

Elaborating on the MRSB, Snowdan said it was established on Sept 28, 2020, as an authorised copyright licensing body to manage the collection and equitable distribution of royalties to the local artistes, including those performing in groups.

“MRSB handles royalty matters for native artistes in Sarawak, and is authorises to collect royalties generated from their music products and performances.

“As at last year, there were 23 recording companies that supported MRSB.

“For native Sarawak artistes, we have NGOs (non-governmental organisations) such as Armada Anak Sarawak (Aras), Bidayuh Artist and Musician Association (Bama), and Sarawak Iban Artist Association (Parisa) where our individual artistes can affiliate themselves with,” he added.