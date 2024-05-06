Deputy minister suggests May be media appreciation month

KUCHING (May 6): Datuk Abdullah Saidol has suggested that the month of May be made one to appreciate the role of the media in Sarawak.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said various interesting activities could be held throughout the month to appreciate the role played by media practitioners.

“May can be a period to appreciate the role of the media and this can strengthen relations between Sarawak’s media practitioners,” he said at a media appreciation event hosted by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit at the English Tea House here yesterday.

Abdullah also said that a number of interesting programmes have been lined up in conjunction with this month’s National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 celebration in Sarawak.

“Maybe we can organise the activities not only in Kuching, but also other parts of Sarawak as well,” he said.

On a related matter, he believed that the journalists’ code of ethics ought to be extended to ‘freelance journalists’ to protect Sarawak’s harmonious society, in view of reports on social media that stoke racial tensions, propagate extreme slander, and incite hatred.