Dr Sim unwavering in demand for healthcare autonomy

KUCHING (May 6): Sarawak needs to obtain healthcare autonomy as soon as possible to ensure efficient and effective delivery of healthcare services in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian underscored the necessity of granting Sarawak increased healthcare autonomy and funding, citing deficiencies in federal management, exemplified by a recent incident at Hospital Bintulu where a patient experienced a 120-minute wait at the registration counter before accessing specialist treatment.

“The 120-minute waiting period is unacceptable; however, we need to obtain further information regarding this incident from the State Health Department.

“This is yet another reason why we advocate for healthcare autonomy to be fully delegated to Sarawak to ensure all aspects related to healthcare can be effectively implemented.

“This includes hospital infrastructure, human resources, and so forth,” he told reporter when met at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building here today.

Additionally, Dr Sim, who is also the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, explained that he would present an estimated budget for ‘daif’ (dilapidated) clinics and ‘daif’ hospitals in Sarawak.

“If you think that ‘daif’ schools require a lot of money, ‘daif’ clinics and hospitals require about three times more than that.

“Therefore, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has graciously arranged a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and delegated the details to the Chief Secretary to the Government and the State Secretary to resolve the matter of healthcare autonomy,” he disclosed.