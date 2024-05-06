Emergency Vehicle Pre-emption traffic light system to go live after June, says Kuching South mayor

KUCHING (May 6): The Emergency Vehicle Pre-emption (EVP) traffic light system will be implemented after the first half of this year, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The proof-of-concept (POC) test run was conducted Monday afternoon at the Simpang Tiga-Jalan Mendu traffic light junction and Wee said the system needs to undergo further trial runs for the time being.

“This initiative falls in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), of which MBKS is a participant – particularly SGD3 which targets reducing maternal mortalities, reducing preventable deaths under 5 years of age as well as reducing road injuries and deaths.

“After our recent visit to the World Health Organisation, where this system was raised up, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian proposed we implement this and we will be the first state in Malaysia to implement it.

“As you can see, we have the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and representatives from hospitals here. Why? Because they will be utilising this technology, and they will need this technology to assist those in emergencies,” he told reporters near the Simpang Tiga traffic light junction here.

With the successful POC test run, Wee urged motorists to follow the instructions shown by the traffic lights to ensure smooth traffic flow and ensure ambulances can go through traffic with ease as the system will be implemented.

“We don’t want to see accidents (involving ambulances) occur. Be courteous to other drivers on the road, as we hope to cut down cases of road accidents.

During the operation of the EVP system, the sequence of this traffic light may be altered and some green (light) timing may be extra short. Therefore, the public is advised to practise extra caution when commuting at this junction and likewise at all traffic light locations,” he said.

Also present to witness the POC test run were Dr Sim and Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khiruddin Drahman.

Dr Sim lauded the efforts made by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) as well as those involved for developing the system and successfully running the POC test.

He expressed his hopes that the EVP system can do well for Sarawakians as the system was created by local talents from Kuching.

“This (system) was created by local talents from Kuching. Hopefully, given the opportunity, it can do well and perhaps we can even sell this technology to neighbouring countries such as Singapore,” he said.

A consortium of Sarawakian companies recently teamed up to develop a system that allows ambulances to always encounter green lights at traffic lights during emergencies, according to a statement by MBKS.

It said this was an initiative requested by Wee following a recent case of an ambulance being knocked into by a private vehicle while crossing a traffic light.

“A local team of multi-industry experts, comprising of experts on traffic solutions and Artificial Intelligence, responded to this request and successfully developed the prototype of the EVP system – the first of its kind in Malaysia.

“By integrating the existing SCATS intelligence traffic light platform with GPS Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology, existing traffic light junctions were able to automatically detect any incoming ambulance and provide green light passage before it even arrives,” it said.

It added the ambulance will be equipped with a GPS beacon, which will constantly broadcast its position to the cloud server.

“Once its trajectory reaches the traffic light’s coordinates, the green lights for that direction will trigger automatically, allowing the ambulance safe passage. This method does not require ambulance drivers to operate anything, thus they can focus on driving,” it said.