Fahmi: Govt will study RSF’s proposals for improving press freedom index

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): The government will study proposals by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) regarding appropriate measures to improve Malaysia’s position in the World Press Freedom Index, said Fahmi Fadzil.

The Communications Minister said he welcomes the readiness of the international non-governmental organisation (NGO) to collaborate with Malaysia.

“We may not necessarily accept their proposals outright but will thoroughly review and see what is suitable for Malaysia,” he told a press conference after opening the International Regulatory Conference (IRC) 2024 here today.

The World Press Freedom Index 2024 report released by RSF last Friday showed Malaysia’s ranking dropping 34 spots compared to its 73rd position last year, with a score of 52.07 points.

Fahmi said although he accepts the report in good faith, it should not be regarded as the golden standard in determining the level of media freedom in the country.

Fahmi said the World Press Freedom Index issue concerned not only the Communications Ministry but also laws under several other ministries.

“For example, issues related to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community. We know Malaysia’s stance on this issue and the suitability of some matters within the ASEAN mould or Eastern customs,” he said.

He also slammed a statement by Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan comparing Malaysia’s position with Israel in the index.

“Unlike Israel, we don’t kill people like what is happening in Gaza. We also don’t shut down any media outlets like what happened yesterday when Israel shut down and searched Al Jazeera’s office,” he said.

Regarding the issue of people using images of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election campaign, Fahmi said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have confirmed it is not part of both parties’ campaigns.

“The individuals involved have been arrested, so we leave it to the police to investigate. If an offence was committed, the Attorney General’s Chambers can bring the case to court. So, we follow that procedure,” he said.

According to media reports, two individuals have been arrested for displaying the King’s photographs on a vehicle used in the election campaign. – Bernama