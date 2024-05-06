‘Farley Riang Ria 2024’ attracts over 700 for fun-filled day

KUCHING (May 6): More than 700 enthusiastic participants turned up for Farley Kota Samarahan’s ‘Farley Riang Ria 2024’ programme held at its premises yesterday.

Farley Kota Samarahan assistant manager Kuan Wei Kian said the event featured numerous activities such as fun walk, lucky draw, Zumba session and games.

“The event’s main activity is a 2km Fun Walk which starts and ends here outside Farley Supermarket Kota Samarahan. The highlight, however, is a lucky draw event featuring a grand prize of a 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air.

“We also have other fantastic prizes up for grabs totalling RM10,000 in value, and 20 hampers as consolation prizes,” he told reporters when met at the event.

The draw’s first prize was a Xiaomi 55-inch flat-screen television, while the second to sixth prizes were a Faber refrigerator, Vivo Y100 5G smartphone, Midea 9.5kg washing machine, Xiaomi air purifier, and cordless vacuum cleaner, respectively.

Meanwhile, grand prize winner, lecturer Hafizan Mohd Naim, 40, expressed her son’s excitement at winning the iPad Air.

“It’s my younger son who really wanted to win the iPad Air. Our family will make good use of it,” she told reporters after the lucky draw.

Hafizan was accompanied by husband Hishamuddin Siri and their two sons Haris Haidar and Haziq. The family had also participated in the Fun Walk activity.

During the event, participants were encouraged to complete five activities consisting of face painting, clown performances, game stations, photo booth, and health checkups.

Upon completion of each activity, they received a total of five stamps which they could redeem for a complimentary gift bag and balloon.

Alongside complimentary food and beverages, the attendees were also treated to a Taekwondo performance by the Bander Kuching Taekwondo Club, as well as special appearances by Farley and Kellogg’s mascots.

Also present were Farley Kota Samarahan manager Wong Tong and supervisor Andy Tang.