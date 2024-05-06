Five startups picked for Cohort 1 of Tegas’ Scale Sarawak programme

KUCHING (May 6): Five startups, each with a Sarawakian co-founder, have been chosen to join Cohort 1 of the ‘Scale Sarawak’ programme run by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas).

The five are Hexabyn Technologies Sdn Bhd, Supreme Indah Sdn Bhd, Hornbill Agriculture Sdn Bhd, Evolving Brilliance Technologies Sdn Bhd and Etika Saingan Sdn Bhd.

“They are participating in this programme, running from May to October this year, in partnership with Endeavor Malaysia.

“Scale Sarawak, an initiative led by Tegas, aims to fortify the entrepreneurial landscape in Sarawak by providing comprehensive support to local entrepreneurs.

“The programme includes access to mentorship, workshops and networking opportunities within the Endeavor network, all geared towards catalysing growth and fostering innovation within the region,” said Tegas in a statement.

In partnership with Endeavor, a global organisation dedicated to nurturing high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide, Scale Sarawak should be able to create a thriving ecosystem that would promote economic resilience and innovation, it added.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh, who is Tegas chairman, said: “The goal of this programme is to strengthen Sarawak’s entrepreneurs by providing them with extensive support.

“We aim to motivate and encourage Sarawak’s entrepreneurs by showcasing how strategic support and mentorship can lead to substantial growth and success, aligning with the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030.”

Ben Chin, the director for country strategy and outer cities at Grab, stated: “We, Grab Malaysia and GXBank, are excited to work with Endeavor Malaysia and Tegas in mentoring the entrepreneurs from Sarawak to help develop their leadership skills, business and marketing expansion strategies, and also harness the power of innovative technology and data.

“As a homegrown company, we have benefited tremendously from the support we received especially in our early days, and from those that came before us.

“Our colleagues at GXBank, along with key members of the Grab founding team, are honoured for the chance to share our insights and experiences. This collaboration aims to fuel their growth.

“Joined by esteemed industry leaders including Endeavor mentors like Anisha Sasheendran, founder and managing partner of One People Team; Rodney Wong, chief executive of Universal Robina Munchy’s; and Joe Khoo, chief executive and co-founder of iStore iSend, we are excited for Cohort 1 of the Scale Sarawak programme.

“We believe these sessions will greatly benefit them and anticipate their expansion beyond local borders.”

As part of the Scale Sarawak Programme, the selected startups would benefit from personalised guidance under the supervision of a dedicated programme or portfolio manager, engaging in bi-monthly progress check-ins.

They would also take part in exclusive group mentoring sessions and peer-to-peer discussions, accessing insights and advice from the local and regional Endeavor network tailored to their specific needs and timing.

Furthermore, participants would enjoy networking opportunities with industry experts within Endeavor Malaysia and the Tegas ecosystem.