Governor: Close S’wak-Putrajaya relations vital to accelerating development, resolving MA63 issues

KUCHING (May 6): The Sarawak government’s commitment to fostering a close relationship with the federal government is vital to ensuring consistency in development, said Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He cited the current approach where Sarawak is allowed to undertake federal-funded projects in health and education by using its own funds first as an example of the vital role of the close relationship.

“In an effort to continue the development of socio-economy and infrastructure in Sarawak, we need the continued commitment of the federal government.

“This especially in the aspects of education, health, security, border development, and the main road network. I commend the high commitment of the Sarawak government to provide quality education facilities and health services for the people of Sarawak.

“I am happy that the federal government has agreed to the approach of the Sarawak government to build and finance education and health projects in advance, and will be reimbursed by the federal government. Through this approach, the development of education facilities and health services in Sarawak can be accelerated,” he said when opening the first meeting of the third term of the 19th Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Wan Junaidi said Sarawak needs large allocations from the federal government to implement various development projects and programmes.

“In this regard, I hope that the federal government will continue to provide adequate development allocations in line with Sarawak’s rights and status as a province,” he said.

The Governor said the close cooperation and friendship between the Sarawak government and Putrajaya, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, should see all the rights and demands of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) realised.

“MA63 is a matter very close to my heart. I call on the Sarawak government to continue to demand that the rights that have been eroded be returned to Sarawak and which have not yet been implemented as promised in the MA63 to be implemented immediately in accordance with MA63, the Federal Constitution, and the law.

“We greatly appreciate the commitment of the federal government under the leadership of His Excellency Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, who has formed the MA63 Implementation Action Council and Technical Committee as a platform to discuss Sarawak’s demands,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also called on the federal government to prioritise Sarawak’s border security, especially in constructing and upgrading its border control post infrastructure and facilities.

He said constructing additional border posts, including upgrading the capacity of immigration, customs, quarantine, and security (ICQS) checkpoints along the state’s border with Kalimantan and Brunei are necessary to optimise national security and trading activities.

“The facility is very important to guarantee national security and facilitate the control of the movement of goods and visitors to optimise cross-border economic activities,” he said.

“Sarawak also needs the support and allocation of the federal government for the construction of infrastructure such as the main road network, flood mitigation projects, river and coastal erosion control, as well as telecommunication facilities, water supply, and electricity.”

He also called on the federal government to continue implementing basic infrastructure development projects in Sarawak to ensure the well-being of the people and as a catalyst for socioeconomic development.