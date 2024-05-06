Kuching’s KM Zero to be launched by surveyor’s institution on Thursday

KUCHING: Kilometer Zero (KM0) of Kuching will be launched at the 50th Anniversary Dinner of Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) Sarawak Branch this Thursday.

RISM Sarawak, in a statement, explained that KM0 represents the point from which distances are gauged, serving as a reference for various locations, whether within a city or across a country.

It also said the landmark draws inspiration from the Milliarium Aureum (Golden Milestone) of the Roman Empire, which is regarded as the symbolic starting point of the adage ‘all roads lead to Rome’.

“KM0 markers historically have been utilized to measure distances within urban areas and nations, traditionally commencing from the capital city,” it said without identifying where its location is here.

The launching will be the centerpiece of the dinner scheduled to be officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and attended by deputy premiers, federal and state ministers and other dignitaries.

On another matter, RISM Sarawak will be organising the annual Surveyors’ Congress on May 7 and 8.

Themed ‘Surveyors Tomorrow: Pioneering the Next Era’, the congress taking place at the

Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) features parallel sessions to cater to the three surveying sections: Geomatic and Land Surveying (GLS) Section, Property Surveying (PS) Section, and Quantity Surveying (QS) Section.

Renowned speakers from Sarawak, West Malaysia, and overseas are invited to deliberate and share papers related to the surveying field and the built environment.

One of the speakers will be Dato Sri Fong Joo Chung whose paper is ‘The Importance of Survey of Land under the Sarawak Land Code.’

Established in 1974, RISM Sarawak was formed under the chairmanship of the late Datuk Sr. Song Thian Hock, a former Director of the Land and Survey Department.

The objectives of RISM Sarawak are to promote the surveying profession, uphold its standards, and ensure the quality of surveying services to meet Sarawak’s built industry demands and expectations.