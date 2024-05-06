Man pleads guilty to possessing meth, fined RM2,800

KUCHING (May 6): A 29-year-old man today was fined RM2,800 in default five months in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here to possessing methamphetamine.

Mohamad Iswan Nizan Didil made the plea after the charge under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, was read to him before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was stopped by police for inspection along Lorong Kota Padawan 10A, Mile 10 Jalan Penrissen at around 3pm on Feb 15, 2024 on suspicion of involvement in drug-related activity.

He voluntarily surrendered a sling bag inside which police found a transparent plastic packet containing substance believed to be drugs.

A chemist report dated April 15, 2024 confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine weighing 0.09 grammes.

Prosecuting was Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff, while Mohamad Iswan was without legal representation.