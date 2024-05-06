Mayor highlights role of councils in community prosperity

KUCHING (May 6): Local councils play a critical role in elevating the living standards of residents, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said the responsibilities of the councils extend beyond mere cleanliness, highlighting the broader objective of fostering community prosperity and well-being.

“While ensuring cleanliness is important, our role goes far beyond that. We are committed to elevating the standards of living within our community.

“I am dedicated to promoting happiness and improving the quality of life for all residents,” he said.

Wee was speaking at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Woo Woo Market at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association Hall here Saturday.

Speaking on the market, he said it had attracted 47 small and medium local vendors, allowing them to showcase their products.

“The market was organised to also showcase and foster a sense of community among the local vendors who are of diverse backgrounds.

“I am proud to see individuals from various ethnicities come together to showcase their products and talents. This inclusivity reflects the essence of our state,” he said.

Highlighting the resilience displayed by members of the public during the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO), Wee noted a surge in creative entrepreneurs.

He opined that platforms like Woo Woo Market are instrumental in providing visibility to emerging entrepreneurs.

“We have witnessed first-hand the ingenuity and creativity of our local vendors at the Woo Woo Market. By harnessing the potential of small-scale enterprises, we can propel Sarawak to the forefront of the nation’s economic landscape,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor also drew attention to the monthly farmer’s market organised at the Kuching South City Council’s headquarters which serves as another avenue for local vendors to promote their products.