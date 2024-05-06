No favouritism in business climate, Ugak tells public authorities

MIRI (May 6): Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong called upon public agencies and local authorities not to practise favouritism in giving out licences and business permits, including applications for business sites.

The federal Deputy Minister of Digital said this in his address at the launching of the Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) 10.0, hosted by the Gagasan Anak Dayak Sarawak Association (GADS) at Permyjaya New Township parking lot here Saturday.

“Government agencies and local authorities need to give equal rights in approving licences, permits, site applications and so on to the trading community, without any sense of racial favoritism,” he said.

Ugak said this in response to a feedback from GADS chairman David Upe, whom in his welcoming speech mentioned the difficulties and challenges the association had to face in organising the GDB, including applying for a permit and obtaining a site for the bazaar.

However, David expressed his appreciation to Miri City Council (MCC) for the help given to them in launching the bazaar that had entered its tenth year this year.

According to David, there was a good response for the bazaar this year where they had a total of 68 participating traders but due to the limited 40 lots available, some of the traders had to share the trading space among themselves.

In commending the community’s participation in such entrepreneurial activities, Ugak viewed it as a good sign of awareness, particularly among the Dayaks, to venture into business.

“As Dayaks, we have to compete with other races. Compete healthily in economic development, especially in today’s digital world.

“In my ministry, we have three digital cores, which are digital government, digital economy and digital community,” he said.

He pointed out that the people had already felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic where almost all business premises were closed during the curfew and at that time, the government had started to take advantage of digital technology to facilitate all daily affairs including education.

The pandemic era, had in fact, witnessed the beginning of the dominance of the digital economy era which was then fully utilised by the business community, he added.

“The digital government is one of the inspirations of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure that today’s economic development increases.

“Thus, the Bumiputra entrepreneurs are encouraged to learn from friends of other races who have stepped forward and succeeded in digitisation,” he said.

At the event, Ugak extended an allocation worth RM40,000 for GADS to carry out its annual activities, as well as to facilitate the organising of GDB next year.