Padawan Baha’is mark Ridvan with visit to children’s home

KUCHING (May 6): The Padawan Baha’i community on Sunday paid a visit to the children of Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Kuching in conjunction with Ridvan, a significant festival in the Baha’i calendar.

A statement said the visit is testament to one of the principles of the Baha’i, which is ‘The Oneness of Mankind’.

“There were around 19 Baha’is from the Padawan community who joined the visitation, with around 55 children from the age of 6-17 years old involved in the activities organised by the community,” the release said.

It added the activities, meticulously organised by the community, aimed to foster bonds of unity and spread happiness among the children.

To cater to the diverse age groups, the activities were tailored accordingly: children aged six to nine participated in a colouring competition with the theme centred around unity, while those aged 10 to 17 engaged in lively games that promoted camaraderie and teamwork.

Despite the short visit, the release said its impact was profound and meaningful.

“The joy on their faces was enough to tell us that they were also happy during our time with them,” it said.