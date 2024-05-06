Padawan man jailed, fined for hurting wife

KUCHING (May 6): A man from Padawan was jailed four months and fined RM1,000 in default one month’s jail at the Magistrate’s Court here today for hurting his wife after she was unable to give him more than RM200.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Losion Eddison Lingu, 29, from Kampung Sadir, Jalan Puncak Borneo here after he pleaded guilty to Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same code.

The indictment carries a jail term not exceeding one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Losion committed the offence at a longhouse in Kampung Sadir at 11pm on April 27, 2024.

According to the facts of the case, Losion and his wife, an Indonesian woman, were having an argument after he was dissatisfied when she only gave him RM200.

He also wanted his wife to find more money by any means and she told him it was embarrassing to borrow money from a neighbour, as she did not know how to repay the borrowed money.

Upon hearing the excuse, Losion became aggressive and punched the back of his wife’s body a few times, threw a plastic chair at her and kicked her left eye.

As a result, she sustained several injuries on her body.

Fearing for her safety, the victim lodged a police report which led to Losion’s arrest.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Losion was unrepresented by legal counsel.