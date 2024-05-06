People trust GRS, no reason to engage with Peninsular parties

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): Given the public’s trust in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and its compatibility with Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah in governing the state, there is no reason for the local coalition to engage with parties from Peninsular Malaysia.

As such, its Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said GRS will prioritize the realization of the Sabah Maju Jaya agenda, focusing on the state’s development and fostering unity among its people.

Concurrently, GRS will strengthen its existing collaboration with PH Sabah, he said, adding that GRS has the utmost comfort with PH Sabah and other partners.

Joniston in a statement today, said that in early 2022, PH Sabah backed GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for the position of Chief Minister of Sabah, following an attempt by a few Umno Sabah assemblymen in league with Parti Warisan to overthrow the government.

“This decision was prompted by concerns that political instability, driven by factions seeking to overthrow the established government, would disrupt Sabah’s developmental momentum,” he said.

“GRS sees the desire of Parti Bersatu and Parti Pejuang to cooperate with it as a sign of both parties’ confidence in the sincerity and commitment of the local coalition as the leader of the Sabah government,” he said.

According to Joniston, as a local coalition, GRS will always be guided by the views and sentiments of the people of Sabah in making any decision.

GRS deeply values the positive reception and widespread support from the majority of Sabahans towards the GRS-PH government, he added.

It was reported that Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stated that his party will deliberate on whether to collaborate with GRS in the upcoming state election.

Meanwhile, Parti Pejuang President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had also expressed his party’s intention to cooperate with GRS in the forthcoming state election.