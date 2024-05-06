Plumbers can help resolve non-revenue water issue

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam hopes the newly-formed Sabah Plumber Association can play an important part in the Government effort to resolve non-revenue water (NRW) issue in Sabah.

“Plumbers are very important.

“Since we have this plumber association we can even call them to help the Government so that the State NRW will be reduced,” he said at the Sabah Plumber Association inauguration ceremony at the Hakka Hall here yesterday.

Earlier, in his speech, Joachim who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, said the plumbing industry plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the communities.

“Your commitment to excellence is commendable.

“I have no doubt that the Sabah Plumber Association will serve as a pillar of support and unity for all plumbers across our Sabah.

“Your collective expertise, experience and passion will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and prosperity of the industry,” he said.

Hoping the inauguration will be the beginning of a journey filled with success, camaraderie and achievement, he wished the association every success in its endeavours and looked forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on the plumbing profession.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we witness the birth of an organisation dedicated to the advancement of the plumbing profession and the wellbeing of its members,” he said.

Also present were Assistant Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Peto Galim; Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Datuk Roland Chia; Sabah Plumber Association President Carmen Wong; Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Datuk Ladislaus Maluda; Sabah Water Department Director Haji Suhaimi Haji Asbullah; Sabah Sewerage Service Department Director Jennieve Peter; Sabah Plumbers Association advisors; WSG Group CEO Datuk Susan Wong; G&A Group CEO Dato’ George Lim; Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KKCCCI) President Datuk Michael Lui Yen Sang; Sabah-China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) President Datuk Frankie Liew Chun Tai; Smart Abie Aution Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Dr Tan Kai Teck; United Intra Resources Sdn Bhd CEO Jessy Jong Chung Jin and APC President YC Chong.