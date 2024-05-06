PM Anwar calls for unified response as world confronts fragmented global landscape

KUALA LUMPUR (May 6): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calls for a global unified response as the world confronts an increasingly fragmented global landscape that threatens collective security and prosperity.

The prime minister said these escalating threats among others the cyberattacks, environmental concerns and the scarcity of resources are pushing the world towards an unprecedented turning point, demanding a unified response.

“The digital realm, our so-called second reality, faces relentless cyberattacks that threaten to compromise our most sensitive data, undermining our security and the trust upon which our societies and economies stand.

“Environmental concerns and the scarcity of resources exacerbate these tensions. Climate change is not a distant threat but a present crisis, impacting food security, causing natural disasters, and displacing communities.

“As societies wobble under these pressures, the spectre of crumbling economies looms large, undermining the prospects of future prosperity,” he said when officiating the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 and National Security Asia (Natsec Asia) 2024 here today. — Bernama