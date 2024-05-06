Rejang Medical Centre launches Women’s Clinic

SIBU (May 6): The Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) today launched its Women’s Clinic.

The clinic, run by resident consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist (O&G) Dr Joyce Ting, is operating on RMC’s ground floor.

Opening hours are from 8am-4.30pm from Monday to Friday, and 8am-12pm on Saturday.

The clinic is also open on Friday night from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

During the opening today, Dr Ting said the clinic, among others, focuses on antenatal and gynaecology care; delivery and post-natal care; labour and postpartum care; post-menopausal problems; cervical screenings; as well as minor and major gynae surgery including laparoscopic surgeries.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality medical care with the most compassionate service to every patient who walks through our doors.

“Our vision is to promote health, happiness and dignity for every woman. Our mission is to bring together care and expertise to contribute to the wellbeing of our community,” she said.

Also present at the launch were RMC managing director Dr John Tang Ing Ching and RMC general manager Anne Lau.