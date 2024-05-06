Rep: RM7 million to boost Silabur Cave tourism infrastructure

SERIAN (May 6): The Sarawak government has allocated RM7 million to develop the tourism facilities at Silabur Cave, said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He said that better facilities and infrastructure are needed so that Silabur Cave, located in Tebakang, Serian, continues to attract more local and international tourists.

“The Silabur Cave has become an important location as a product of Sarawak tourism as it contributes to the development of the homestay industry in Lobang Batu Mawang and Batu Bedang area.

“In an effort to make Silabur Cave more attractive to tourists, the surrounding areas must be developed with proper facilities so that tourists have the opportunity to stay and do other activities with the villagers,” he said.

Dr Simon said this following the prize-giving ceremony for the ‘Silabur Ultra Trail 2024’ event yesterday.

On the event, he said it managed to attract 518 participants from 19 countries, which was the most the event had registered.

Additionally, he suggested that the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts set every May 4-5 as special dates for the ‘Silabur Ultra Trail’ event in Sarawak’s tourism calendar.

Also present was Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.